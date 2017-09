Dec 17 (Reuters) - Sasfin Holdings Ltd :

* Acquisition, of entire issued share capital of Benal

* Sasfin will acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of Benal following which Benal will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sasfin 

* Maximum consideration payable by Sasfin on closing date of transaction shall be R100 mln

* Purchase consideration will be settled in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: