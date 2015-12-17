FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-South Africa's MTN updates on fine imposed on Nigerian unit
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-South Africa's MTN updates on fine imposed on Nigerian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd

* Further update on the fine imposed on MTN Nigeria and renewal of cautionary announcement

* MTN Nigeria acting on legal advice has resolved that manner of imposition of fine

* Quantum thereof is not in accordance with NCC’s powers under Nigerian Communications Act, therefore there are valid grounds upon which to challenge fine

* Advised that all factors having a bearing on matter have been thoroughly and carefully considered

* Has followed due process and has instructed its lawyers to proceed with an action in federal high court in Lagos seeking appropriate reliefs.

* Will continue to engage with Nigerian authorities to try and ensure an amicable resolution in best interests of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.