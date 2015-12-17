FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Competition Commission says recommends conditional approval of bottling operations of SABMiller, GFI, TCCC
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Competition Commission says recommends conditional approval of bottling operations of SABMiller, GFI, TCCC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Competition Commission:

* Has recommended a conditional approval of merger whereby SABMiller, Gutsche Family Investments Ltd (GFI) and The Coca Cola Company (TCCC) are proposing to combine

* The companies are proposing to combine the bottling operations of their non-alcoholic beverages (NABS)

* If approved by the tribunal, the merger will combine the bottling operations of four of the five authorised Coca-Cola bottlers in South Africa into Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa

* Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa will be controlled by SABMiller, with GFI and TCCC as minority shareholders

* Commission’s investigation revealed that this merger is likely to lead to certain competition and public interest concerns

* In order to address these concerns, the commission has recommended conditions to the tribunal

* Found that the consolidation of different bottlers under one entity is likely to have a negative impact on the suppliers of the merging entities

* Also found that proposed merger is likely to have negative impact on employment as significant number of employees of the merging parties will lose jobs Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.