Dec 17 (Reuters) - Sasini Ltd

* Year ended Sept. 30, 2015 group revenue of 2.78 billion kenyan shilling versus 2.76 billion kenyan shilling last year

* Recommends final dividend of 0.25 kenyan shilling per share for year ended sept. 30, 2015

* Final dividend is payable on or about March 18, 2016

* Year ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before tax of 1.04 billion kenyan shilling versus 61.8 million kenyan shilling last year