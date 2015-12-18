BRIEF-Repower: restructuring to become a sales and service organisation

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Repower AG :

* Repositioning as an energy services provider, restructuring to become a sales and service organisation on basis of its core competencies in generation, grid, trading and sales

* Planning a systematic realignment of its business model to gear up for profound, sustained changes in energy industry

* An application for delisting has been submitted to SIX Swiss Exchange, which has approved delisting of repower securities as of end of April 2016

* Following delisting company will organise off-exchange trading in repower securities

* Looking into various divestments (business in Romania, nuclear interests, Teverola power plant)