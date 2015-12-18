FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Repower: restructuring to become a sales and service organisation
#Switzerland Market Report
December 18, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Repower: restructuring to become a sales and service organisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Repower AG :

* Repositioning as an energy services provider, restructuring to become a sales and service organisation on basis of its core competencies in generation, grid, trading and sales

* Planning a systematic realignment of its business model to gear up for profound, sustained changes in energy industry

* An application for delisting has been submitted to SIX Swiss Exchange, which has approved delisting of repower securities as of end of April 2016

* Following delisting company will organise off-exchange trading in repower securities

* Looking into various divestments (business in Romania, nuclear interests, Teverola power plant) Source text: bit.ly/1QtkTA8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
