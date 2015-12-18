FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WH Ireland sees substantial fine imposed by UK financial watchdog for 2013 liability
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 18, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WH Ireland sees substantial fine imposed by UK financial watchdog for 2013 liability

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - WH Ireland Group Plc

* Trading update

* Following trading update for its financial year ended 30 November 2015.

* management fee income in our private wealth management division has increased by approximately 35 pct from previous year

* Assets under management and administration on an adjusted basis (allowing for announced office closures and business line exits) rose by 2 pct over year to 2.5 billion stg

* Total revenue for year will see a marginal increase on that reported a year earlier which is a reasonable performance

* Recurring revenue across company has continued to grow and now represents nearly 37 pct of total revenue

* Expect to report an increase in operating profit for year when compared with that reported in 2014

* Continue to discuss, and are seeking to achieve, a negotiated settlement with FCA in regard liability referencing period January - June 2013

* In opinion of directors it is likely that there will be a substantial fine imposed by FCA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.