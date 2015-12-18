BRIEF-WH Ireland sees substantial fine imposed by UK financial watchdog for 2013 liability

Dec 18 (Reuters) - WH Ireland Group Plc

* Trading update

* Following trading update for its financial year ended 30 November 2015.

* management fee income in our private wealth management division has increased by approximately 35 pct from previous year

* Assets under management and administration on an adjusted basis (allowing for announced office closures and business line exits) rose by 2 pct over year to 2.5 billion stg

* Total revenue for year will see a marginal increase on that reported a year earlier which is a reasonable performance

* Recurring revenue across company has continued to grow and now represents nearly 37 pct of total revenue

* Expect to report an increase in operating profit for year when compared with that reported in 2014

* Continue to discuss, and are seeking to achieve, a negotiated settlement with FCA in regard liability referencing period January - June 2013

* In opinion of directors it is likely that there will be a substantial fine imposed by FCA