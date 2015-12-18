FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genmab hits $3 mln milestone in Janssen collaboration
#Market News
December 18, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Genmab hits $3 mln milestone in Janssen collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Genmab

* Genmab achieves $3 million milestone for progress in duobody platform collaboration with Janssen

* Says milestone is triggered by Janssen’s selection of a clinical candidate for sixth program in collaboration

* Says at same time, a $500,000 milestone was achieved for pre-clinical progress in same program

* Says today’s news will not impact Genmab’s 2015 financial guidance

* Says Janssen has optioned 11 programs out of a total of 20 programs under bispecific duobody platform collaboration with Genmab

* Says today’s achievement brings to over $13 million in milestones achieved under this collaboration so far this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Teis Jensen)

