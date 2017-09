Dec 21 (Reuters) - ISG Plc :

* Confirms rejection of offer from Cathexis UK Holdings Limited at 143 pence per share 

* Board of ISG, together with its advisers, has carefully considered merits of offer and has unanimously rejected it as offer materially undervalues company