FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nordex secures 1.4 bln euros of credit
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 21, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nordex secures 1.4 bln euros of credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nordex SE

* Nordex secures funding for a further five years - credit facility of a total of eur 1.4 billion

* Agreed with 14 national and international banking partners on a new syndicated guarantee facility

* With a value of eur 950 million, new credit line has a term of five years

* Agreement was also reached on a cash facility of eur 450 million with a duration of up to 18 months

* Expects review of acciona deal to be completed in course of Q1 of 2016

* Following completion of merger with acciona windpower (awp), the agreement can be widened to include banks covering spanish wind turbine manufacturer’s markets

* Facility can be increased to up to eur 1.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.