BRIEF-Ericsson and Apple sign global patent license agreement, settle litigation
December 21, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ericsson and Apple sign global patent license agreement, settle litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Ericsson : Ericsson and Apple sign global patent license agreement, settle litigation

* Says agreement includes a global cross license for patented standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.

* Says settlement ends all ongoing patent-infringement claims between parties

* Says including positive effects from settlement, and including ongoing ipr business with all other licensees, Ericsson estimates full year 2015 ipr revenues will amount to SEK 13-14 b Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

