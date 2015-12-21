BRIEF-Investec Property Fund updates on Zenprop deal

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Investec Property Fund Ltd :

* Update on Zenprop transaction and rights offer results announcement

* All properties in Zenprop portfolio, save for Lerwick Road and Union Castle properties, have transferred or will imminently transfer to Fund

* Sees transfer of Lerwick Road and Union Castle properties and settlement of remaining purchase consideration of R0.26 billion will take place early in 2016

* Purchase consideration in respect of those properties, which amounts to R6.80 billion, has been settled

* In addition to rights offer shares, Fund has issued a further 46.7 mln Investec Property Fund shares as a direct issue of shares to sellers