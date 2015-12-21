FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Crookes Brothers says Silverlands holds 44.48 pct stake in co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Crookes Brothers Ltd :

* Results of Silverlands share issue and claw-back offer

* Applications for 54,231 shares constituting 3.01 pct of claw-back shares were received from shareholders

* Balance of 2.6 mln Silverlands subscription shares, constituting 97.98 pct of claw-back shares have been credited to Silverlands’ CSDP account

* Following closing of claw-back offer, Silverlands holds 6.8 mln shares, representing 44.48 pct of total issued share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

