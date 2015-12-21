BRIEF-Global Asset Management buys 85.25 pct stake in Earthwize Hldngs for R35.9 mln

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Global Asset Management Ltd :

* Agreement for acquisition of an additional 90.25% interest in Earthwize Holdings Proprietary Limited

* Entered into a sale agreement to acquire 85.25 pct of EWEH for a total consideration of R35.9 mln to be settled through shares and cash

* will dispose 9.5 pct of TRR, a wholly owned subsidiary of Global

* 9.5 pct disposal of TRR forms part of sale agreement and consideration

* Part of consideration amount of R2.4 mln payable in cash from company’s reserves

* Has entered into a separate agreement with Altena for a further 5 pct in EWEH for a cash consideration of R2 mln