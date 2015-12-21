FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Credit Agricole says notified by ECB of new minimum capital requirements
December 21, 2015

BRIEF-Credit Agricole says notified by ECB of new minimum capital requirements

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole

* Says will need to meet a minimum consolidated cet1 ratio (including pillar 1, pillar 2 and conservation buffer requirements) of at least 9.50 percent, phased in, as of Jan. 1 2016.

* Says has been recently notified by European Central Bank (ECB) of new minimum capital requirements following results of supervisory review and evaluation process

* says bank targets to have a consolidated cet1 ratio approximately 150 basis points above minimum ECB requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

