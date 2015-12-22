FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-1time says Jetworx and 1time Airline Proprietary Ltd placed under final winding-up
#Bankruptcy News
December 22, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-1time says Jetworx and 1time Airline Proprietary Ltd placed under final winding-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - 1time Holdings Ltd

* Jetworx Aircraft Services Proprietary Limited (“Jetworx”) has been placed under final winding- up

* First meeting of creditors of airlines has taken place and liquidators are currently awaiting a certificate of appointment in order to convene second meeting

* 1time Airline Proprietary Limited (“airlines”) has been placed under final winding-up

* First meeting of creditors of Jetworx is still to be convened by master of high court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

