BRIEF-1time says Jetworx and 1time Airline Proprietary Ltd placed under final winding-up

Dec 22 (Reuters) - 1time Holdings Ltd

* Jetworx Aircraft Services Proprietary Limited (“Jetworx”) has been placed under final winding- up

* First meeting of creditors of airlines has taken place and liquidators are currently awaiting a certificate of appointment in order to convene second meeting

* 1time Airline Proprietary Limited (“airlines”) has been placed under final winding-up

* First meeting of creditors of Jetworx is still to be convened by master of high court