FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Natixis new minimum capital requirement CET 1 ratio of at least 8.75 pct
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Natixis new minimum capital requirement CET 1 ratio of at least 8.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Natixis SA :

* Says has been informed by european central bank of its new minimum capital requirement as of 1(st)january 2016: a common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio of at least 8.75%

* Says with a CET1 ratio phased-in at 11.0% on September 30, 2015, NATIXIS clearly exceeds the minimum set under Pillar 2

* Says regulatory capital requirement is compatible with NATIXIS shareholder return policy stemming from Asset Light strategy implemented in the New Frontier plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.