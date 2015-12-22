BRIEF-DDM to acquire Hungarian leasing company

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ddm Holding AG :

* To acquire significant asset in Hungary

* Has concluded an agreement on the acquisition of a Hungarian leasing company, and its subsidiaries

* Transaction is expected to close in H1 2016

* Acquisition will grow DDM’s portfolio of investments by more than 50 pct and strengthen its position in Hungary

* DDM will make acquisition together with a global investment manager with about $10 billion in assets under management

* DDM will own a significant part of investment and manage 100 pct of investment Source text for Eikon:

