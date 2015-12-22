BRIEF-Pankl Racing Systems to build new factory in Kapfenberg

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* Supervisory board approved building of a new factory for premium drivetrain components and systems

* From April 2016 a new, self-contained 9,000 square metre production facility will be built in Kapfenberg

* Facility will have a manufacturing area of 6,000 square metres

* Capital expenditure will total 25 million euros ($27.3 million), 9 million euros of which will be for building infrastructure and 16 million euros for machinery to produce high performance drivetrain components and systems

* Machinery will commence operations from 2017 onwards

* Until 2019 will create 75 new jobs