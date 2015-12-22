FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Karolinska Development and Karolinska Institutet sign non-exclusive deal flow agreement
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 22, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Karolinska Development and Karolinska Institutet sign non-exclusive deal flow agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB :

* Says the company and Karolinska Institutet Holding AB sign new non-exclusive deal flow agreement

* Aim of the deal is to improve the translation of medical innovations into successful commercial enterprises

* As part of the new agreement, Karolinska Institutet plans to establish a new incubator fund initiative focused on identifying potentially valuable new medical innovations

* Karolinska Development will be a cornerstone investor in the new incubator fund

* Will be able to source opportunities from other academic institutions across the Nordic region

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.