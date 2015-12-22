FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GWS Production AB plans to acquire Travelogix Ltd
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
December 22, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GWS Production AB plans to acquire Travelogix Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - GWS Production AB :

* Plans to acquire UK-based Travelogix Ltd to expand the product portfolio and accelerate travel technology knowledge

* Travelogix Ltd provides software for travel optimization for the travel management industry

* Acquisition is planned in two steps

* Initially to acquire 51 pct of shares that will be paid in combination of 30,000 British pounds in cash and 117,374 GWS shares at share price of 18.43 Swedish crowns ($2.17) per share

* Remaining 49 pct can be acquired by GWS after 4 years with a purchase option Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5000 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.