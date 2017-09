Dec 22 (Reuters) - Drillcon AB :

* Says its unit, Suomen Malmi Oy, files for bankruptcy

* Bankruptcy result is expected for Drillcon to amount to loss of about 14 million Swedish crowns ($1.65 million)

($1 = 8.4995 Swedish crowns)