BRIEF-Ixonos: strengthening of funding and balance sheet structure
December 22, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ixonos: strengthening of funding and balance sheet structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ixonos Oyj :

* Announces strengthening of funding and balance sheet structure and arrangement of a directed share issue

* Says financial institutions granted partial waiver of company’s debts, with total value of waiver being estimated at about 4 million euros ($4.37 million)

* After execution of arrangement, company will have about amount of 0.76 million euros financial institution loan from Nordea Bank Finland Plc

* Company has received about amount of 7.16 million euros new loans from Tremoko

* Assesses operating result to weaken in comparison to year 2014 and that company’s operative cash flow to be negative

* Predicts that turnover of whole of 2015 is 16 million - 18 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
