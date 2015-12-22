BRIEF-Altamir to acquire Airbus' commercial satellite communication business

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Altamir SCA :

* Altamir to invest with the Apax Funds in the commercial satellite communication business sold by Airbus Group

* Apax Partners signed with Airbus Group agreement to acquire 100 pct of commercial satellite communication business

* Government satcom business is not part of this transaction and remains part of Airbus Defence and Space core activities

* The transaction corresponds to the 50 million euro ($54.5 million) commitment made by Altamir as of 30 June 2015

