BRIEF-Altamir to acquire Airbus' commercial satellite communication business
December 22, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altamir to acquire Airbus' commercial satellite communication business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Altamir SCA :

* Altamir to invest with the Apax Funds in the commercial satellite communication business sold by Airbus Group

* Apax Partners signed with Airbus Group agreement to acquire 100 pct of commercial satellite communication business

* Government satcom business is not part of this transaction and remains part of Airbus Defence and Space core activities

* The transaction corresponds to the 50 million euro ($54.5 million) commitment made by Altamir as of 30 June 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
