BRIEF-Karo Bio says acquires Allevo rights from Cederroth for SEK 60 mln
December 22, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Karo Bio says acquires Allevo rights from Cederroth for SEK 60 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Karo Bio Ab

* Says acquires Allevo

* Acquires rights to weight control product range Allevo from Cederroth for some 60 million Swedish crowns ($7 million)

* Says Allevo yearly revenues 62 million crowns

* Says to finance the acquisition, Karo Bio will use a short-term credit corresponding to the purchase price. Long-term financing will be presented early next year.

* Acquisition is conditional upon regulatory approval Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5008 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
