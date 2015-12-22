FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 22, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IPF updates on proposed revisions to Slovak legislation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc

* Update on proposed revisions to Slovak legislation

* President has now signed amended legislation and it will become effective imminently upon publication

* IPF is therefore currently evaluating alternative business models for this market

* At this stage our intention is to provide further details at our annual results announcement on 24 February 2016.

* Final legislation is in line with company’s previous expectation

* IPF’s view remains that changes will have a material adverse financial impact on its existing slovak business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

