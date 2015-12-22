BRIEF-IPF updates on proposed revisions to Slovak legislation

Dec 22 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc
* Update on proposed revisions to Slovak legislation
* President has now signed amended legislation and it will become effective imminently upon publication
* IPF is therefore currently evaluating alternative business models for this market
* At this stage our intention is to provide further details at our annual results announcement on 24 February 2016.
* Final legislation is in line with company’s previous expectation
* IPF’s view remains that changes will have a material adverse financial impact on its existing slovak business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: