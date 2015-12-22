FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Societe De Developpement Industriel Et Agricole Ltee updates on special resolutions
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 22, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Societe De Developpement Industriel Et Agricole Ltee updates on special resolutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Societe De Developpement Industriel Et Agricole Ltee :

* Approve resolution fall sale of co to Medine Limited for total consideration of 86.8 million rupees

* Approve resolution fall appointment of Y R Basgeet as the liquidator of the company

* Says shareholders of co have approved the special resolutions on 22 December 2015

* Approved resolutions for voluntary shareholders’ winding up of the company

* Trading of shares on development enterprise market of stock exchange of mauritius is suspended Source : bit.ly/1MteuwI Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.