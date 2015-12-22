FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kungsleden extends fixed interest term of its borrowings and terminates old interest swaps
December 22, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kungsleden extends fixed interest term of its borrowings and terminates old interest swaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Extends the fixed interest term of its borrowings and terminates old interest swaps

* Average fixed interest term for borrowings and interest rate swaps is estimated to be about 3.8 years by Dec. 31, 2015

* Entered into new interest rate swaps with a notional amount of 6.6 billion Swedish crowns ($778.8 million) with aim to extend fixed interest term of its borrowings

* With new interest rate swap portfolio, 70 per cent of total borrowings will have a fixed interest term of more than one year

 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4743 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
