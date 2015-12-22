FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ansaldo STS wins $338 million contract from MBTA
December 22, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ansaldo STS wins $338 million contract from MBTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS SpA :

* Wins $338 million contract to furnish complete positive train control (PTC) system for Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) on their entire Commuter Rail network

* Ansaldo STS’s scope of work will include design, integration, delivery of materials, on board and field installation, testing, commissioning, technical support and documentation for the PTC system

* The PTC system will provide an integrated ACSES II and I-ETMS based PTC systems on all commuter rail lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

