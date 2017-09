Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tiberius Holding AG :

* Subscription period for capital increase runs from Dec. 23, 2015 until Jan 5, 2016

* Subscription price is 1.00 euros ($1)at a subscription ratio of 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)