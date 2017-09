Dec 22 (Reuters) - Kent Gida Maddeleri Sanayii ve Ticaret AS :

* Proposes to pay FY 2014 dividend of gross 1.9739149 lira ($0.6709) and net 1.6778277 lira per share

* Says dividend payment date is starting from Jan. 1, 2016

