Dec 22 (Reuters) - DocCheck AG :

* Unit DocCheck Guano AG acquires additional holdings

* On Dec. 9, DocCheck Guano acquired a substantial stake in PatientZero Games GmbH

* On Dec. 18, DocCheck Guano acquired shares in HRTBT Medical Solutions GmbH

* Purchase price for two investments was not disclosed