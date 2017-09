Dec 22 (Reuters) - Lagardere :

* Says Lagardere Capital, a joint venture between Lagardere Travel Retail and Abu Dhabi Capital Group, has secured a contract to operate various sections of Duty Free retail space at the new Midfield Terminal Complex (MTC) in Abu Dhabi International Airport Source text: bit.ly/1QVVcqd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)