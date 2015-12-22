FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SEB raises its stake in Chinese subsidiary to 81 pct
December 22, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SEB raises its stake in Chinese subsidiary to 81 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - SEB SA :

* Signs agreement with Supor Group, holding company of Su Family, for 50 million shares or 7.9 percent of capital of Supor at CNY 29 ($4.48) per share

* Cost of transaction amounts to CNY 1,450 million, or about 205 million euros

* After operation, SEB will hold 81.03 percent of its Chinese subsidiary and founding family 2.31 percent, remaining stake, i.e. 16.66 percent, representing free float Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Gdynia Newsroom)

