FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Societe generale to keep up policy of strengthening CET 1 ratio 
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Societe generale to keep up policy of strengthening CET 1 ratio 

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Société générale says:

* is required to meet on a consolidated basis a transitional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 9.5 percent as of Jan.1 2016 under Pillar 2, following the results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) performed by the European Central Bank

* the G-SIB buffer required by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to be applied on top of this SREP ratio is equal to 0.25 percent for Societe Generale from Jan.1 2016 and will be increased by 0.25 percent per annum thereafter, ultimately reaching 1 percent in 2019.

* the prudential capital requirement of Societe Generale is therefore 9.75 percent as of Jan. 1 2016

* transitional CET1 ratio on a consolidated basis was equal to 11.1 percent (pro forma for current earnings, net of dividends as of Sept. 30 2015)

* will keep up its policy of progressively and steadily strengthening its CET 1 ratio, with the aim of maintaining a 100-150 basis points management buffer above the regulatory requirements resulting from Basel rules

Further company coverage: (Paris Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.