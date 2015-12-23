FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: Sanofi submits LixiLan for regulatory review in the US
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#Healthcare
December 23, 2015 / 6:26 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: Sanofi submits LixiLan for regulatory review in the US

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Sanofi has submitted Lixilan for regulatory review in the US, triggering a $20 million milestone payment

* The regulatory submission is an important step towards potentially making LixiLan available as a new treatment option for adult Type 2 diabetes patients in the US

* Sanofi has redeemed a Priority Review Voucher for LixiLan, which will shorten the regulatory review time from 10 months to 6 months, if the FDA accepts the submission

* Including the $20 million payment from Sanofi, milestone revenue to Zealand in 2015 amounts to 21 million euros, in accordance with the financial guidance

* All pipeline development milestones outlined by Zealand for achievement in 2015, have now been successfully met

* Zealand receives royalty revenue on Sanofi’s sales of Lyxumia outside US which amounted to 20.6 million Danish crowns ($3.0 million) for first nine months of 2015

* A regulatory submission of LixiLan in Europe is expected by Sanofi in Q1 2016

* 2015 full year net operating expenses are expected to be in high end of a range of 225 million-235 million crowns (30 million-32 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8210 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
