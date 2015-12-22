FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shell sees 2016 capital investment after BG deal around $33 bln
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2015 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shell sees 2016 capital investment after BG deal around $33 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Shell

* Sees 2016 capital investment for BG combination around $33 billion, $2 billion lower than previous guidance, and 30% lower than 2014 levels

* Reducing costs and capital investment by $12 billion in 2015, with further reductions expected in 2016

* Combination with BG enhances Shell’s ability to cover investment and dividends, in any reasonably expected oil price environment

* Asset sales should total around $20 billion for 2014 and 2015 combined, despite weak market conditions in 2015

* NAV oil price breakeven for combination is estimated to be in low $60s brent oil prices

* Sees effective date for BG deal Feb. 15 2016

* Timetable published for completion of combination in early 2016, as planned

* 2015 capital investment is expected to be around $29 billion, a reduction of $8 billion, or over 20 pct from 2014 levels

* Final outcome for 2016 capital investment will depend on Shell’s assessment of BG’s capital commitments following completion of deal

* Expects combination to be accretive to cash flow from operations per share in 2016, assuming $50 brent oil prices or higher

* Board is confident that financials of group will be further strengthened by this transaction - chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.