BRIEF-Marvipol unit signs loan agreement with mBank 
December 22, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marvipol unit signs loan agreement with mBank 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA :

* Its unit, Industrial Center 37 Sp. z o.o., signs loan agreement with mBank SA

* The loan includes construction tranche of up to 20.0 million euros ($21.9 million) and investment tranche of up to 21.0 million euros

* Additionally, loan includes VAT tranche of up to 17.3 million zlotys for payment or refinancing of value added tax

* Marvipol is sole partner of Marvipol Estate Sp. z o.o. which holds 68 percent stake in Industrial Center 37 Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

