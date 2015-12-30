CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-MDM Bank announces changes in shareholders structure

(Corrects third bullet to show percentage of voting shares acquired by Darrington Enterprises to 84.23 pct from 85.62 pct after company issued a corrected statement.)

Dec 30 (Reuters) - MDM Bank PJSC :

* Says MDM Holding SE divested its 58.33 pct stake in bank

* Says Olivant Investments (1) Limited divested its 6.18 pct stake in bank 

* Says Darrington Enterprises Limited acquired 84.23 pct voting shares in bank, and holds 84.38 pct stake in its share capital (84.25 pct ordinary shares) Source text - bit.ly/1QKCi79, bit.ly/1J3Yarv bit.ly/1YwpuWq, bit.ly/1PjHqvF , bit.ly/1YSdp8Q

