FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-MDM Bank announces changes in shareholders structure
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 30, 2015 / 8:13 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-MDM Bank announces changes in shareholders structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third bullet to show percentage of voting shares acquired by Darrington Enterprises to 84.23 pct from 85.62 pct after company issued a corrected statement.)

Dec 30 (Reuters) - MDM Bank PJSC :

* Says MDM Holding SE divested its 58.33 pct stake in bank

* Says Olivant Investments (1) Limited divested its 6.18 pct stake in bank 

* Says Darrington Enterprises Limited acquired 84.23 pct voting shares in bank, and holds 84.38 pct stake in its share capital (84.25 pct ordinary shares) Source text - bit.ly/1QKCi79, bit.ly/1J3Yarv bit.ly/1YwpuWq, bit.ly/1PjHqvF , bit.ly/1YSdp8Q

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.