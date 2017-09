Dec 23 (Reuters) - Grobina AS :

* Says Liepaja Court decided to terminate civil proceedings about JSC Hedensted Gruppen in application of Grobina declaration of insolvency proceedings

* Insolvency proceedings have been terminated, due to the creditor JSC Hedensted Gruppen application about JSC Grobina insolvency proceedings withdrawal Source text: bit.ly/1On4Z9U

