BRIEF-Marshall Monteagle FY HEPS rises 38 pct to 8.7 cents
December 23, 2015 / 11:08 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Marshall Monteagle FY HEPS rises 38 pct to 8.7 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Marshall Monteagle Plc

* Reviewed results for year ended Sept. 30, 2015 and proposed dividend declaration

* Group revenue for twelve months to Sept. 30, 2015 increased by 23 pct to $260.6 million

* Full-year group profit before tax increased by 27 pct to $9.3 million from $7.3 million

* Full-year headline earnings per share increased 38 pct to 8.7 cents (2014 - 6.3 cents)

* Proposing a final dividend of 1.8 cents, (2014 - 1.8 cents) making a total of 3.6 cents (2014 - 3.6 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
