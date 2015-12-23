BRIEF-Marshall Monteagle FY HEPS rises 38 pct to 8.7 cents

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Marshall Monteagle Plc

* Reviewed results for year ended Sept. 30, 2015 and proposed dividend declaration

* Group revenue for twelve months to Sept. 30, 2015 increased by 23 pct to $260.6 million

* Full-year group profit before tax increased by 27 pct to $9.3 million from $7.3 million

* Full-year headline earnings per share increased 38 pct to 8.7 cents (2014 - 6.3 cents)

* Proposing a final dividend of 1.8 cents, (2014 - 1.8 cents) making a total of 3.6 cents (2014 - 3.6 cents)