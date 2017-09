Dec 23 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* Announces that FDA has granted a small business waiver which exempts Biofrontera from a US$2.34 million application fee for its ongoing drug application for Ameluz

* Following granting of waiver, US$ 2.34 million PDUFA fee is now expected to be repaid shortly Source text - bit.ly/1mA8cGO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)