Dec 23 (Reuters) - Eis Eczacibasi Ilac :

* Unit Eczacibasi Girisim to sell land, building and equipments of its Cayirova, Kocaeli facility at 35.3 million lira ($12.07 million) to its wholly owned unit Eczacibasi Profesyonel Urun Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9240 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)