BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs disinvests of Spheros Group
December 23, 2015 / 6:31 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs disinvests of Spheros Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* To sell its interest in Spheros Group to Valeo

* Disinvestment to contribute to Q1 income in DBAG’s IFRS interim financial statements at Dec. 31 of up to 4 million euros ($4.4 million)

* Sales proceeds now agreed equate to more than double original investment of 13.9 million euros

* Disinvestment will generate a capital gain of between 15 million euros and 18 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
