Dec 23 (Reuters) - Investec Australia Property Fund

* Has entered into a contract for sale with Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited to acquire office property located at 266 King Street, Newcastle NSW 2300

* Purchase consideration is AUD 56,734,867.

* Effective date of acquisition of property is settlement date under contract for sale, which is scheduled for 28 January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: