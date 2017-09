Dec 23 (Reuters) - Danish colostomy bag maker Coloplast :

* Says settles with U.S. Department of Justice

* Says under terms of agreement, Coloplast will pay $3.1 million, and legal costs

* Says with settlement, case between government and Coloplast is fully resolved

* Says amount is included in Coloplast's annual financial report, which was released on Nov. 3