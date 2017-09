Dec 23 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB :

* Adjusted additional order from Bard

* Revised their need of safety stock, this adjustment will have a negative impact on Bactiguard’s revenues of about 8 million Swedish crowns ($950,000) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4349 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)