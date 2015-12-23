BRIEF-Panmure Gordon sees FY loss after tax of between 4 mln stg to 4.5 mln stg

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Panmure Gordon & Co Plc

* Trading update

* Announces a trading update for financial year ending 31 December 2015

* Difficult market conditions have prevailed in second half of year resulting in a decline in capital market transactions leading to lower revenue in 2015

* Remains confident of future prospects of company

* number of corporate transactions being deferred into 2016

* number of corporate transactions being deferred into 2016

* Will result in an expected loss after tax for current financial year from normal operations of approximately 4 mln stg to 4.5 mln stg