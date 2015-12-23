FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Panmure Gordon sees FY loss after tax of between 4 mln stg to 4.5 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2015 / 7:08 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Panmure Gordon sees FY loss after tax of between 4 mln stg to 4.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Panmure Gordon & Co Plc

* Trading update

* Announces a trading update for financial year ending 31 December 2015

* Difficult market conditions have prevailed in second half of year resulting in a decline in capital market transactions leading to lower revenue in 2015

* Remains confident of future prospects of company

* number of corporate transactions being deferred into 2016

* Will result in an expected loss after tax for current financial year from normal operations of approximately 4 mln stg to 4.5 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.