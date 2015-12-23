BRIEF-Game Digital sees adj. EBITDA for 26 weeks to Jan. 23 about 30 mln stg

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Game Digital Plc :

* Trading conditions in UK retail market have been challenging with total sales for video games market down 13.5 pct year on year

* Board expects that adjusted EBITDA for 26 weeks ending 23 January 2016 will be around 30 million stg.

* Believes margins in UK retail for H2 will be higher than equivalent period in previous year

* Total group gross transaction value of 466.8 million stg was down 6.7 pct