BRIEF-Game Digital sees adj. EBITDA for 26 weeks to Jan. 23 about 30 mln stg
#Casinos & Gaming
December 23, 2015 / 7:16 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Game Digital sees adj. EBITDA for 26 weeks to Jan. 23 about 30 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Game Digital Plc :

* Trading conditions in UK retail market have been challenging with total sales for video games market down 13.5 pct year on year

* Board expects that adjusted EBITDA for 26 weeks ending 23 January 2016 will be around 30 million stg.

* Believes margins in UK retail for H2 will be higher than equivalent period in previous year

* Total group gross transaction value of 466.8 million stg was down 6.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

