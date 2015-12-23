BRIEF-GHP says wins procurement process in UAE

Dec 23 (Reuters) - GHP Specialty Care Publ AB
* Says wins procurement process to run public health care in United Arab Emirates (UAE)
* Says revenue is decided each quarter on basis of how well we have delivered and GHP expects to have a good operating margin from these operations
* Says this agreement is expected to have a considerable positive impact on ghp
* Says will be positively impacted by this as early as a few months into 2016
* Says will have somewhat higher costs than normal during the second half of 2015 due to the procurement process and the work of winning the contract
* Says the first half of 2016 will be affected by certain start-up costs
* Says will communicate more specific information shortly and in conjunction with the year-end report for 2015