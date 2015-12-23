BRIEF-Dawn properties says 6 months ended Sept 30, 2015 group revenue of $2.3 mln

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Dawn Properties Ltd :
* 6 months ended Sept 30, 2015 group revenue of $2.3 million, 14 percent lower from year ago
* Justin Dowa resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the company with effect from 1 December 2015
* The board has appointed Patrick Matute as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 December 2015
* 6 months ended Sept 30, 2015 group profit before income tax $153,163 versus $798,952 year ago
* In view of current economic challenges and the subdued performance, board resolved not to declare an interim dividend Source (bit.ly/1kgt18D) Further company coverage: