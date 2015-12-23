FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dawn properties says 6 months ended Sept 30, 2015 group revenue of $2.3 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 23, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dawn properties says 6 months ended Sept 30, 2015 group revenue of $2.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Dawn Properties Ltd :

* 6 months ended Sept 30, 2015 group revenue of $2.3 million, 14 percent lower from year ago

* Justin Dowa resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the company with effect from 1 December 2015

* The board has appointed Patrick Matute as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 December 2015

* 6 months ended Sept 30, 2015 group profit before income tax $153,163 versus $798,952 year ago

* In view of current economic challenges and the subdued performance, board resolved not to declare an interim dividend Source (bit.ly/1kgt18D) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
